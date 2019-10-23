Scottish Pilot Club holds annual golf tourney

Courtesy photo First place winners, from left to right: Bill Fountain, Steve Pullen, Rodney McCarter and Mike Clemmons. Courtesy photo First place winners, from left to right: Bill Fountain, Steve Pullen, Rodney McCarter and Mike Clemmons.

The Scottish Pilot Club’s annual Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament was a success.

Last Saturday, Scotch Meadows Golf Pro Chip Wells welcomed a field 40 golfers who participated in the fundraiser, which supported the Scottish Pilot Club’s activities and projects.

This golf tournament was named for Barbara Sasseen, a charter member of the Scottish Pilot Club. Sasseen’s son, Rodney McCarter, and sister, Anna McMillan, played in the tournament. Barbara’s Husband, Tony Sasseen, drove the beverage cart around the course.

Winners for the day were: First place – Mike Clemmons, Bill Fountain, Rodney McCarter and Steve Pullen; Second place – Kenny Allen, Darryl Evers, Andy Graves and Chuck Pittman; Third place – Kyle Bethel, Jim Johnston, Sheila Ryan and Joe Plitt. Chuck Pittman shot closest to the pin for the men. Rodney McCarter had the longest drive.

Golfers enjoyed sausage and ham biscuits before the start of play, and they had a barbecue lunch after the tournament. Before, during and after the tournament, bids were placed on over 40 silent auction items.

The Scottish Pilot Club is a member of Pilot International, Inc., which is a volunteer, charitable and educational service organization, whose purpose is to promote programs and activities that influence positive changes in communities throughout the world. Pilot International focuses on brain-related disorders, brain health and safety, and other charitable causes accomplished through education, volunteerism, financial support, and research.

