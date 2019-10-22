Richmond ousts Scotland from SAC volleyball tourney

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kate Carter prepares to serve during the Lady Scots’ SAC tournament second-round matchup with Richmond on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kate Carter prepares to serve during the Lady Scots’ SAC tournament second-round matchup with Richmond on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — The Richmond varsity volleyball team swept Scotland 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

The set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.

The Lady Raiders swept the Scots for the second time in less than a week. Richmond defeated Scotland 3-0 in the regular season finale last Thursday.

The matchup was much more competitive than it was a week ago. Scotland challenged the Raiders late in all three sets, but it was never enough to put the Scots back on top.

Scotland’s biggest comeback attempt happened in the second set. The Scots used a late 11-2 run to tie the score at 23, but a pair of errors by Scotland helped Richmond escape with a 25-23 win.

Richmond jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Scotland rallied to take a 12-11 lead later in the frame. That lead was short-lived. Scotland tied the score at 15 later in the set, but the Raiders responded with an 8-1 run that put them in position to win.

In the third set, Scotland cut Richmond’s lead to 20-19 with a Raven Taylor ace. That was followed by several more Scotland errors that helped Richmond pull away from the hosts.

Richmond will face Pinecrest for the conference tournament title on Wednesday.

Scotland finished in second place in the SAC regular-season standings. The most recent 4A playoff projections prepared by WRAL’s High School OT have 12-seeded Scotland hosting 21st-seeded Hickory Ridge in the first round. Official brackets will be released on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kate Carter prepares to serve during the Lady Scots’ SAC tournament second-round matchup with Richmond on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Kate-Carter-vs-richmond.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kate Carter prepares to serve during the Lady Scots’ SAC tournament second-round matchup with Richmond on Tuesday.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.