Parker Byrd carries on Salisbury’s legacy

South Charlotte Panthers Infielder Parker Byrd was recently named the 2019 recipient of the Nick Salisbury Award, which is named after the late baseball player who played at Liberty University and UNC-Pembroke.

Those who knew the late Nick Salisbury remember him as a strong competitor and teammate on the baseball field.

Salisbury died in a car accident last year at the age of 24. He was in the process of earning a degree at UNC-Pembroke after a four-year collegiate baseball career split between Liberty University and UNCP.

The man perhaps better known as “Steak” had a long baseball career that included some time with the showcase program South Charlotte Panthers. The Panthers created a special award to honor Salisbury, and Scotland High sophomore Parker Byrd recently learned that he received the 2019 Nick Salisbury Award after a strong showcase season.

The award is given to the best middle infielder in the SCP program. Byrd, an East Carolina University commit, helped lead the 2022 Panthers team to a 43-12 record and deep runs in three national tournaments this season. With Byrd’s help, the Panthers logged a Round of 16 finish at the Perfect Game World Championships.

Byrd was his team’s leader in multiple offensive categories this season, including batting average (.437), hits (67), RBIs (45), runs scored (47) and on-base percentage (.542). The shortstop recorded 73 assists, and he helped turn 15 double plays this season.

Before he leaves for college in the summer of 2022, Byrd will receive a $500 scholarship that will be split between the SCP organization and the Salisbury family.

