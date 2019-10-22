St. Andrews’ Andy Austin, Karina Lozada receive awards

Austin Austin Lozada Lozada

COLUMBIA, Ky. – St. Andrews University’s Andy Austin, Kentucky Christian’s Josh Drucker and Cincinnati Christian’s Kevin Rockwood are the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Football Players of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.

Austin, a junior defensive back from Taylors, South Carolina, was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. He totaled 14 tackles and a forced fumble in St. Andrews’ 49-42 win against Kentucky Christian. He also tallied two pass breakups. This is the first time Austin has received a weekly conference honor.

Drucker was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. Kentucky Christian’s sophomore quarterback tallied three touchdowns in the loss at St. Andrews. He threw for 446 yards and two touchdowns.

Rockwood, Cincinnati Christian’s kicker and punter, earned conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He went 3-for-3 on extra point kicks and connected on a 35-yard field goal in a 24-16 win over Union College.

Lozada grabs conference award

ASHEVILLE — Charlotte Havrisik of Point is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Volleyball Attacker of the Week, the league announced Monday. Also honored were Karina Lozada of St. Andrews and Julia Felix of Point as the Defender and Setter of the Week, respectively.

Lozada, a junior from Puerto Rico, recorded 67 digs in 11 sets last week. She had 28 digs in a match against Allen. Lozada finished the week with 12 assists and two service aces.

Havrisik, a senior at Point University, posted a .349 hitting percentage over three matches last week.

Felix recorded 9 1/2 assists per set for Point last week.

Austin https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Austin-Andy-2019.jpg Austin Lozada https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Lozada-Karina-2019.jpg Lozada