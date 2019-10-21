SAC Tourney: Lady Scots defeat Falcons, will host Raiders on Tuesday

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Raven Taylor serves the ball during the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Raven Taylor serves the ball during the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday.

LAURINBURG —After a disappointing end to the regular season, Scotland High’s varsity volleyball team righted the ship in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

The Lady Scots defeated Seventy-First 3-0 on Monday. The set scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-13. Scotland advanced to face Richmond on Tuesday with a conference championship game appearance on the line.

Richmond swept Scotland 3-0 at home last week in the regular-season finale. For the Scots, the error-filled loss was an especially frustrating setback. But Scotland was in control on Monday, as they dominated the first and third sets and recovered from an early deficit in the second frame.

“This season we’ve definitely been a whole lot better at home,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “They talk about home court advantage, but we’ve had a lot of crowds follow us on the road, so I’m not sure what’s going on.

“When we’re on the road, we’re just really high-error. We get down a couple points and we tense up. We play not to lose, instead of playing to win. When we’re at home, We can get down a few points and it’s a lot more relaxed, it’s a lot less tense.”

That was the case in the second set on Monday. Seventy-First took an early 5-1 lead, but the Lady Scots battled back and ultimately took the lead for good (9-8) on an ace by Kinsley Sheppard.

Scotland will host the Raiders at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will play the winner of Pinecrest and Jack Britt on Wednesday night.

The Scots and Raiders split their regular-season series. The Scots won 3-1 in Laurinburg, and the Raiders won 3-0 in Rockingham.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Raven Taylor serves the ball during the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5370.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Raven Taylor serves the ball during the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.