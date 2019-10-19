Scotland celebrates homecoming with win against Seventy-First

Smith Smith Wall Wall Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Jason Romero celebrates with running back Kyshaun Galberth (8) after Galberth scored a touchdown against Seventy-First on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Jason Romero celebrates with running back Kyshaun Galberth (8) after Galberth scored a touchdown against Seventy-First on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall runs a quarterback keeper against Seventy-First on Friday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall runs a quarterback keeper against Seventy-First on Friday night.

LAURINBURG — Bruce Wall is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

So when Wall found out he’d be playing quarterback against Seventy-First on Friday, the Scotland High senior was up to the challenge.

“I’m just trying to do anything to win,” Wall said. “That’s what I’m here for, to win games.”

And that’s what he did. Wall threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another as Scotland defeated Seventy-First 42-21 on homecoming night.

Wall, a receiver who played quarterback before he was injured early last season, was a mobile threat in Scotland’s run-heavy offense. Scotland did most of its damage by running the ball — 289 of the team’s 367 yards of total offense came on the ground —but the Scots also logged three touchdowns through the air. Tyler Barfield found Trey Chavis on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter while filling in for Wall, who was temporarily out after taking a hit to the ribs on the previous play.

Barfield’s fourth-down touchdown pass gave Scotland a 21-7 halftime lead. After Seventy-First opened the second half with a turnover on downs, Wall threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mandrell Johnson. Later in the third quarter, Wall threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jhamari Smith that gave Scotland a 35-14 lead.

Wall scored his first touchdown with a 2-yard quarterback keeper on the first drive of the game.

“I’m used to it,” Wall said. “I’ve got to throw the ball, I’ve got to run the ball. I’ve just got to make plays.”

Scotland’s deep running back corps had another stellar outing. Savion Leak led the way with 87 yards on 11 carries, including a shifty 41-yard run in the second half. Kyshaun Galberth ran for 63 yards and a touchdown, and R.J. Nicholson logged 49 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Wall posted 83 yards on 13 carries.

Following Galberth’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Seventy-First quarterback Jamarious Simmons scored on a 5-yard keeper to cut Scotland’s lead to 14-7. But Jhamari Smith took the ensuing kickoff all the way to Seventy-First’s 11-yard line, and that helped set up Barfield’s touchdown pass to Chavis.

Seventy-First missed a big opportunity to score earlier in the game. After Wall’s 2-yard touchdown on the game’s first drive, the Falcons returned Scotland’s kickoff to the Scots’ 6-yard line. They were able to push it to Scotland’s 3-yard line, but an incomplete pass on fourth down spoiled the drive.

Seventy-First scored its second touchdown on a 9-yard reception by Jermaine Johnson in the third quarter, shortly after the Falcons recovered a muffed punt return by the Scots.

Anthony Osbourne scored the Falcons’ final touchdown on a 9-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the game. His score was preceded by Nicholson’s 23-yard touchdown run that gave Scotland a 42-14 lead.

Scotland (8-0, 4-0 SAC) remained undefeated. Seventy-First (4-4, 1-3 SAC) has now lost four of its last five games.

SMITH MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Senior Jhamari Smith is a receiver who’s also played some running back this year. He made an impact on Friday night, setting the Scots up to score with a big kickoff return in the first half before catching a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Smith led Scotland’s receiving corps with 50 yards on five receptions.

In addition to his duties as a receiver, Smith has seen increased time at running back with Darrius Dockery out for the rest of the season.

“I like the transition, but I’m going to keep working and try to do what I’ve got to do,” Smith said.

NEXT UP

Scotland is set to host Pinecrest next week.

