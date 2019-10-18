We’re in the middle of the college football season, and many former Scotland High graduates have already made their marks with their respective programs.

Here’s a look at how the former Scots at four-year schools doing this season. All of the former Scots on each team’s roster are listed, but not all of them have recorded stats.

Zamir White, University of Georgia

The No. 10 Bulldogs have a talented running back corps that averages just under 240 yards rushing per game. White, a redshirt freshman, is the team’s third-leading rusher with 242 yards through five games this season. He averages 6.4 yards per carry. White has two touchdowns under his belt.

D’Andre Swift is Georgia’s feature back, but White, Brian Herrien, Kenny McIntosh and James Cook have all seen playing time this season.

Karfa Kaba, Amir McNeill, Chris Williams and Tim Williams, North Carolina A&T

McNeill, a reshirt sophomore defensive back, has recorded 19 total tackles and four pass breakups this season. Redshirt freshman Tim Williams is part of an offensive line group that has paved the way for a rushing attack that averages 246 yards per game.

The Aggies are currently 4-1. Their only loss to this point happened in Week 2 at Duke.

T.J. Smith, Georgia State

Smith, a redshirt freshman outside linebacker, has appeared in three games this season. He has picked up four total tackles, including two solo takedowns.

The Panthers’ record is 4-2. They started the season with a stunning victory at Tennessee.

Quadrin Williams, Domenique Davis, Timon McMillan, Octavis McLaurin, Avery Simmons, Trey Dixon and Tyshuon Thomas, UNC-Pembroke

Williams, a senior leader for the Braves, suffered an injury recently after appearing in five games this season. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Domenique Davis, an NFL prospect, has 19 total tackles so far this season, including two sacks. He’s also forced five quarterback hurries. Redshirt freshman receiver Trey Dixon has tallied 69 yards on 10 receptions through six games. He has one touchdown reception this season. On the offensive line, redshirt junior Timon McMillan has helped the Braves average just shy of 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing per game.

The Braves are 3-3 this season.

Warren Bell, Lenoir-Rhyne

After missing a big portion of last season due to an injury, Bell is back in action this year. The redshirt freshman has tallied 27 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

The Bears are still undefeated at 6-0.

Manny Smith and Barry Campbell, NC Central

Smith a redshirt freshman defensive back, has tallied 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups this year.

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore receiver, has appeared in all seven games this season. He has recorded one reception for 12 yards.

N.C. Central’s record is currently 2-5.

Syheam McQueen, Western Carolina University

McQueen rushed for 67 yards in the Catamounts’ season opener, but he suffered an injury and has not played since then.

Dashaun Ferguson and Jacob Young, St. Andrews University

Junior Dashaun Ferguson is one of two quarterbacks the Knights frequently use. He is averaging 26 yards rushing and 47 yards passing per game. Jacob Young is a junior long-snapper. He has logged four total tackles this year.

Brandon Tester Sports editor