SAU’s Crockett, Thames earn conference awards

St. Andrews’ Dawandrick Crockett and Fredrick Thames and Reinhardt’s (Ga.) Alex Hardy are the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Football Players of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.

Crockett, a sophomore defensive back from Rock Hill, South Carolina, recorded two interceptions in the Knights’ rout of Union College last week. His two interception returns totaled 39 yards. This is Crockett’s first weekly conference honor of his career.

Thames, a sophomore running back from Wilmington, rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Union. His longest rush of the game was 44 yards. This is also his first-ever weekly conference award.

Hardy, a freshman kicker at Reinhardt, was the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Knights will look to stay undefeated in conference play when they host Kentucky Christian University (2-4, 0-1 MSC) this week. Kentucky Christian is on a four-game skid. The Knights of Kentucky Christian have allowed more than 70 points twice this season.

After Saturday’s game, the Knights of St. Andrews will have one more home game left on their schedule — an Oct. 26 matchup with No. 20 Reinhardt University. St. Andrews will then wrap up the regular season with three games on the road.

Crockett, Thames excelled last week