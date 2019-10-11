Davis attracts NFL attention

Davis Davis UNC Pembroke defensive lineman and former Fighting Scot Domenique Davis, 93, works through a double-team during a game against Catawba earlier this season. UNC Pembroke defensive lineman and former Fighting Scot Domenique Davis, 93, works through a double-team during a game against Catawba earlier this season.

PEMBROKE — It’s a long way from the 4,000-seat Grace P. Johnson Stadium and the ranks of NCAA Division II football to the massive stadiums and bright lights of the National Football League.

But for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke redshirt-senior defensive lineman Domenique Davis, his career path after his final collegiate season could lead to April’s NFL Draft.

Several NFL scouts have come to Pembroke this season to see Davis play or practice, and their interest is strong enough that Davis could become the first Braves player to be drafted by or sign with an NFL team.

“I would say over half the (teams) in the NFL have been through here,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I think there’s been a lot of good interest and his name are out there and people are legitimately looking at him as a prospect.”

Davis, a Laurinburg native and Scotland High School graduate, says his focus is on his senior season with the Braves defense, but acknowledges he’s excited about the opportunities the situation presents — both for him and his teammates.

“It kind of motivates me, and I try to encourage my teammates that it’s not only for me, it’s for them too,” Davis said. “They can be out here getting looked at too, if they show something.”

The possibility of a Braves player going to the NFL is exciting for not just Davis, but the entire program.

“It generates a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, a lot of hope, a lot of a sense of pride and making sure other guys potentially might have that opportunity as well,” Richardson said.

Davis is getting noticed despite not standing out statistically — his brilliance on the field is more evident in his impact on the game and on his teammates.

“I wasn’t a very big statistic guy, I’m just more of a dominant guy,” Davis said. “And it would prove that, if I did it, anybody could do it, because I did it without being an All-American and everything like that. So that’s a big deal for me.”

Davis has played in four of the Braves’ first five games this season and totaled 11 tackles, with one sack, including a five-tackle game at Virginia State.

He did not play the Limestone game due to a sprained foot, but said overcoming that injury is just a part of playing football.

“You’ve got to expect adversity at times,” Davis said. “It’s always going to have its ups and downs and it’s going to be about how you persevere through it.”

Prior to 2019, Davis had 27 tackles in 2017 and 55 in 2018, with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last year. He transferred to UNCP after one season at Shaw.

As a senior and one of the best players on the Braves defense, it was only natural Davis would become a leader for this year’s edition of Braves. But Davis says that he’s not particularly vocal in his leadership, instead opting simply to lead by his actions.

“I like leading by example; I’m not really too talkative,” Davis said. “I like to show people my actions. That’s what I believe in, I believe in actions. I see a lot of guys see that and try to do the same thing I do, or try to do it even better than me.”

According to Richardson, Davis’ teammates do follow that example, and the coach hopes to see Davis continue developing as a leader on and off the field.

“Guys view him as a very good player, they view him as somebody that can make a difference,” Richardson said. “He definitely holds a lot of weight and guys seem him as an influencer in those ways, so we’ve got to continue to keep working with him to advance his leadership skills and do a great job in all the areas.”

Davis’ quiet leadership has come as the attention on him grows, given the important eyeballs watching him play.

“It’s been kind of weird for me because I never got this much attention,” Davis said. “I’ve never been in the spotlight, never been a spotlight type of guy.”

He might want to get used to the spotlight. Because by this time next year, should he be drafted, Davis might be playing in the NFL, the biggest spotlight in all of sports.

Scouts have come to see the former Fighting Scot play

Chris Stiles The Robesonian

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

