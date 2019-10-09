Carter qualifies for regional tournament

Scotland’s Claire Carter finished third in singles at the conference championship tournament earlier this week. Scotland’s Claire Carter finished third in singles at the conference championship tournament earlier this week.

With a third-place finish in singles at the Sandhills Athletic Conference tennis tournament earlier this week, Scotland’s Claire Carter qualified for the regional tournament that will be held in Pinehurst next week.

Carter was the only Lady Scot to advance to the second day of the conference tournament. She lost to Jack Britt’s Natasha Benson in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3), but Carter rebounded by grinding out a win over Jack Britt’s Chalei Hodge (3-6, 7-5, 6-4) in the third-place game.

The regional tournament will begin next Friday at Country Club of North Carolina. Teams from the Patriot Athletic, Sandhills Athletic, South Wake Athletic and Triangle 6 conferences will be represented at the tournament.

Carter was one of three seniors on Scotland’s tennis team this season. In the regular season, Claire recorded an 11-2 record as Scotland’s top singles player. In doubles, Carter and fellow senior Samantha Bowen posted a 10-2 record. Carter also picked up one doubles win with Sara Madison Leggett as her partner.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange, File

Will play next Friday in Pinehurst

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

