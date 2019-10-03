Scotland grad Jonathan Smith enters transfer portal

Smith Smith

CHAPEL HILL — Scotland High alumnus and University of North Carolina senior linebacker Jonathan Smith entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this week.

Smith, a highly-regarded all-state and all-conference selection during his time at Scotland, saw a sharp decrease in playing time this season as inside linebackers Chazz Surratt and Jeremiah Gemmel stepped up for the Tar Heels. Smith missed the team’s spring workouts due to academics, and he was suspended for the first two games of the season because of the same issue. Smith had three tackles in three games this year.

Smith announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon. He thanked North Carolina’s football program and fans for “the greatest experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Smith also thanked Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown.

“Lastly I would like to say thank you to my teammates for everything,” Smith tweeted. “The bond and brotherhood I built with y’all will be unmatched and I love y’all boys and I know y’all gone ball out the rest of this year. With that being said I feel as if it would be best for me to seek and pursue different opportunities elsewhere.

Smith, who recorded 120 tackles as a senior at Scotland, will need to redshirt the remainder of the season once he transfers. But he’ll be able to compete in his final year of eligibility next season.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

