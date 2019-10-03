SAC Power Rankings: 3 teams still unbeaten

Scotland’s Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after scoring one of his three touchdowns at Jack Britt on Monday. Scotland’s Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after scoring one of his three touchdowns at Jack Britt on Monday.

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the most recent power rankings:

1. Richmond (5-0) (No change)

Richmond didn’t have much trouble putting away Purnell Swett 35-0 last week. The Raiders’ offense has been stellar with quarterback Caleb Hood at the wheel.

Pinecrest gets its shot at the Raiders this week in Rockingham. The Raiders will then travel to Jack Britt and Hoke in the next couple of weeks.

2. Scotland (5-0) (No change)

In a battle of undefeated teams, Scotland prevailed with a 52-36 win at Jack Britt on Monday.

Whoever wins the conference this year will likely need to finish undefeated, so every game is critical for the Scots in that regard. But winning a high-stakes conference game on the road undoubtedly boosted Scotland’s confidence and morale.

3. Pinecrest (5-0) (No change)

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Patriots has been their strength of schedule. The Patriots have several chances to prove their doubters wrong against a talented lineup of conference opponents, and they got off to a good start with a 20-6 win against Seventy-First on Monday.

The Patriots have a huge test at Richmond this week. They will then return home to host Purnell Swett and Lumberton.

T4. Hoke (4-1) (Previously 6th)

Hoke’s 45-0 win over Lumberton last week added another chapter to what has been a remarkable turnaround for the Bucks, who were stuck at the bottom of the conference in recent years.

Hoke now enters a tough stretch that includes games against Seventy-First, Scotland, Richmond and Jack Britt. The Bucks could continue to raise some eyebrows this season.

T4. Jack Britt (4-1) (No change)

The Buccaneers came up short in a highly-anticipated matchup with undefeated Scotland on Monday. But quarterback Kevin Sentell continued his solid senior season with four touchdown passes against the Scots, including three to star wideout Anthony Fiffie.

One good team simply lost to another good team on Monday. Jack Britt should continue its winning ways at Lumberton this week.

6. Seventy-First (3-2) (Previously 5th)

The Falcons hit a little snag after starting the season 3-0. They’ll need to recover quickly — conference play is just heating up, and the Falcons will be on the road at Hoke this week.

7. Lumberton (2-3) (No change)

With two non-conference wins, the inexperienced Pirates have already proven that they shouldn’t be overlooked. Hoke certainly didn’t overlook them last week, as they defeated the Pirates 45-0 on the road.

Jack Britt presents a big test for Lumberton’s young secondary this week.

8. Purnell Swett (0-5) (No change)

The struggling Rams lost to a very talented Richmond team last week. The Rams are facing all of the conference’s top teams consecutively. They’ll host Scotland this week, travel to Pinecrest the week after and return home to face Jack Britt on Oct. 18. That is a difficult stretch of games for a team that has struggled to find ways to score this season.

Scotland’s Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after scoring one of his three touchdowns at Jack Britt on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wall-celebrate-JB-19.jpg Scotland’s Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after scoring one of his three touchdowns at Jack Britt on Monday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Hoke and Jack Britt not far behind