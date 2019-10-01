Lady Scots celebrate senior day with win against Lumberton

LAURINBURG —Scotland’s girls tennis team grabbed a victory on senior day, sweeping all three doubles matches on the way to a 7-2 win over Lumberton on Tuesday.

Seniors Samantha Bowen, Claire Carter and Katie Smith were honored after the match.

All three seniors picked up singles and doubles victories on Tuesday. Carter cruised to an 8-1 win over Brittney Collins, Bowen defeated Jessica Sessoms 8-0 and Smith defeated Grace Stone 8-2.

Carter and Bowen then teamed up for their last home doubles match, and they defeated Collins and Sessoms 8-4. Smith teamed up with Audrey Lane for an 8-3 victory over Dean Whitley and Nellie Jackson.

The Lady Scots will travel to Richmond for a rivalry match on Thursday. That will be Scotland’s regular-season finale. The Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament begins on Monday.

Here are the full results from Tuesday’s match:

SINGLES: Claire Carter (S) def. Brittney Collins (L) 8-1; Samantha Bowen (S) def. Jessica Sessoms (L) 8-0; Emma Lewis (S) def. Paige Leggett (L) 8-2; Beth McDonald (L) def. Sara Madison Leggett (S) 8-1; Gracie Britt (L) def. D’Averia Johnson (S) 8-5; Katie Smith (S) def. Grace Stone (S) 8-2.

DOUBLES: Carter/Bowen (S) def. Collins/Sessoms (L) 8-4; Lewis/Leggett (S) def. McDonald/Britt (L) 8-2; Lane/Smith (S) def. Whitley/Jackson (L) 8-3.