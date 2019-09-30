Tester: Strong chemistry helps Lady Scots win

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor Scotland’s Carleigh Carter sends a serve over the net during a match earlier this season. Carleigh and Kate Carter are currently leading the Lady Scots in kills. Scotland’s Carleigh Carter sends a serve over the net during a match earlier this season. Carleigh and Kate Carter are currently leading the Lady Scots in kills.

Success isn’t anything new to Scotland’s volleyball team. There are enough trophies and awards to show you that the program has often been powerful over the last couple of decades.

So it shouldn’t shock you to learn that the Lady Scots are on a tear this season, competing at the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference and riding an eight-match winning streak. But you might be pleasantly surprised to see how they’re pulling off such a successful run in Mallory Wheeler’s second season as head coach.

The team is a lot of fun to watch, primarily because of the strong chemistry between its players. It is very much a team effort — there are no superstars commanding attention. There are several players who can make a big difference on any given night. Carleigh and Kate Carter spearhead the team’s offensive attacks. Raven Taylor and Abby Quick, among several others, have shown that they can catch opponents off-guard with their serves. And Quick, one of Scotland’s three seniors, is also the team’s leader in digs.

The Scots have a couple more chances to build on their winning streak this week. They host Purnell Swett on Tuesday before traveling to Hoke on Thursday.

Next week, the Scots will begin a tough stretch of games to end the season. They’ll go on the road to face undefeated Gray’s Creek next Monday. After facing Seventy-First the following day, the Scots will prepare to close out the regular season against conference contenders Pinecrest, Lumberton and Richmond. With the postseason undoubtedly on Scotland’s mind, that final three-game stretch will tell us a lot about what this team is really made of.

Scotland will need to be resilient in that stretch of games, and the Scots have already shown that they can fight back from tough deficits. And although the Scots can be error-prone with their serves and attacks at times, they’ve proven that they can take a little momentum a long way, rattling off many big runs in clutch situations.

Scotland and Pinecrest currently sit at the top of the conference, with Pinecrest, Richmond, Lumberton and Jack Britt not far behind. There’s a lot of talent in that group, but not many teams have the level of chemistry that Scotland has. That should give the Scots an advantage as they approach the postseason.

End of regular season is approaching

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

