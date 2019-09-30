SAU football team falls to Tigers on the road

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The St. Andrews University football team fell behind by 21 late in the third quarter and couldn’t recover, losing to the Georgetown Tigers 41-34.

The Knights now sit at 0-3 to start the season. Georgetown improved to 1-2 overall.

How it happened

Georgetown started the scoring with a seven-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off with a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 7-0.

A punt by the Knights led to a fumble from Georgetown that St. Andrews freshman Jaden Jenkins was able to scoop up for the special teams score. The Knights trailed 7-6.

Georgetown then made a special teams play for their second score of the game, blocking the Knights punt and returning the loose ball for a score. The Tigers led 13-6.

Later, Georgetown scored on a quarterback sneak from SAU’s 1-yard line. This ended a 14 play, 80-yard drive for the Tigers, who who now led 20-6.

Trevor McNeil cut into the Tigers lead after taking a handoff 16 yards into the end zone to finish a seven-play, 77-yard drive. The Knights closed the deficit to 20-13.

Georgetown scored a touchdown to end the half. The Tigers completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to take a 27-13 halftime lead.

Georgetown extended its lead with a 31-yard pass to start the third quarter. The Knights now trailed 34-13.

McNeil then picked up his second touchdown of the day, scoring from three yards out to make it a two-score game, 34-20.

Georgetown scored on a 26-yard passing play to increase its lead to 41-20 near the end of the third quarter.

SAU quarterback Kacey Otto found wideout Kashard Cohens on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Knights put together a nine play, 78-yard drive to make the score 41-27.

SAU’s Jermaine Trotman Jr. fielded a punt at the SAU 49-yard line and took the ball 51 yards for a touchdown. The Knights trailed 41-34 with two minutes left to play.

Key stats

The Knights finished the game with 61 plays for 436 yards of total offense, while the Tigers had 371 yards. Each team drew eight penalties in the game.

The Knights ended the game with two turnovers, a fumble, and an interception, while Georgetown had one fumble. The Knights went 2-of-10 on their third-down conversions and 3-of-5 on fourth downs, while Georgetown went 6-of-15 on third downs and converted on its lone fourth down play.

SAU’s top performers

McNeil had 11 rushes for 43 yards and two touchdowns. McNeil’s 16-yard run was his longest of the game.

Sophomore Trevor Innis had four rushing attempts for 78 yards.

Freshmen Jaden Jenkins had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and also had an assisted tackle.

Junior Andy Austin had a game-high 13 tackles and nine solo tackles.

Sophomore Monte Williams finished with eight tackles, four solo tackles, one sack and a tackle for a loss.

Trotman Jr. ended the game with two receptions for 55 yards. Trotman Jr. also had four kick returns for 93 yards, three punt returns for 58 yards, and a punt return touchdown. Trotman Jr. finished the game with 206 all-purpose yards.

Cohens had eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. Cohens’ longest reception came on his 34-yard touchdown catch.

Next Up

The Knights will head home to host Cincinnati Christian University. St. Andrews will take the field against the Eagles next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.​

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_SAU-NEW-LOGO-1.jpg

McNeil logs 2 touchdown runs