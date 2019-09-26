Knights open season at Thomas University Invite

Pirc Pirc

VALDOSTA, GA – The St. Andrews University men’s golf team opened its season by facing some of the top NAIA programs at the Thomas University Invite earlier this week. The tournament was held at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Course.

Day 1 for the Knights features Andreas Pirc’s 78. Teamate Yusuke Niwa following closely behind, shooting a 79. Ty Queen and Matthew Song both carded an 82, while Caleb Hensley finished the day with 88 for a team score of 321.

Head coach Phil Fecteau stated after Day 1 that he “saw a lot of good things out there, but we just need a little more consistency.”

Improvements were made in Day 2 as Pirc tabbed a 73 and finished with a combined score of 151. Niwa carded a final round score of 78, recording a final score of 157.

The Knights finished 13th. They be back in action at the Milligan Invite that begins on Sept. 30 and ends the next day.

“Really enjoyed the time spent with the team this week and learning their strengths and weaknesses, Fecteau said. “The players got to know and get comfortable with the new coach’s patterns/philosophy.”

SAU Athletics staff