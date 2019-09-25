Williams finishes 1st at Pinecrest

Williams Williams

SOUTHERN PINES — Scotland’s Madison Williams finished in first place to highlight a second-place finish for the Lady Scots cross country team at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Pinecrest on Tuesday.

With a 5K time of 22:57.70, Williams finished about four seconds ahead of Pinecrest’s Beth Saunders. Also finishing in the top 10 for the Lady Scots was Carson Buie (tied for 7th, 24:12.10).

Pinecrest’s girls had seven runners finish in the top 10. That propelled the Lady Patriots to first place in the team standings.

Scotland’s Bethany Matthews finished in 11th place with a time of 25:31.60. Mikayla Tucker (26:13.30) finished in 13th place, and Laura Wlodarcazak (28:08.00) finished in 20th place.

Scotland finished in third place in the boys race. Jackson Sellers spearheaded Scotland’s effort, finishing in eighth place with a time of 18:38.90. He was followed by teammate Cooper Sutherland (19:39.50) in 12th place, Keldon Clark (20:39.70) in 19th place, Hogan Hyatt (22:01.40) in 30th place and Grayson Smith (22:10.20) in 31st place.

Pinecrest runners filled all of the top six spots in the boys race. Pinecrest’s Matthew Bauer won the race with a time of 17:08.70.

Scotland hasn’t been running at full strength recently because of injuries. The Scots will be back in action on Saturday at Carolina Horse Park. Pinecrest will host that meet as well.

Thursday’s schedule

Thursday will be a busy day for Scotland’s student-athletes.

The girls tennis team will travel to Pinecrest to take on the Patriots for the second time this week. That match will begin at 4 p.m.

On the volleyball court, the Lady Scots will resume SAC action with a match against Jack Britt. The jayvee teams will play at 5 p.m., and the varsity teams will play after that.

Scotland’s jayvee football team will host Jack Britt at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. That will be the precursor to Scotland’s varsity football game at Jack Britt at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.