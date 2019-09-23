Pirates overpower Scots in second half

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team was around the net all night against Scotland Monday.

In the first half, only one shot found the back of the net. In the second half, the floodgates opened, as the Pirates scored four goals in the period to top the Scots 5-0.

Lumberton (8-4, 3-2 SAC) out-shot Scotland (3-8-1, 1-6 SAC) by a wide margin in the first half, but if not for an Eloy Hernandez goal with three minutes left in the half it would have been kept off the scoreboard at halftime.

“That’s kind of the story of our year; some games we don’t create enough quality chances, and some nights when we do create the chances we don’t do a good job of finishing,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “The first half, that was kind of the struggle, but it was nice to see us get a couple goals in the second half.”

Kameron Chavis scored less than three minutes into the second half for a 2-0 lead, then Jorge Gomez scored with 28:45 to play. Luis Izeta and Jonathan Carrera each added goals in the final 11 minutes.

Eight players were involved in the scoring for Lumberton, either through a goal or an assist. Erik Martinez had two assists and Juan Izeta, Riley Clewis and Hernandez each had one.

“It was important that we got the win, but it was a complete team effort tonight,” Simmons said. “We got every guy on the roster, 20 guys, some quality minutes tonight, and everybody contributed in a positive way, so that’s always a plus.”

Lumberton will face Purnell Swett on Wednesday in Sandhills play, then will face the Rams Saturday in the championship match of the Robeson Cup. Scotland hosts Richmond Wednesday.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_3169.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday.