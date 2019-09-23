Lady Scots stay perfect on homestand, defeat Fairmont 3-0

Scotland’s Kamdyn Morgan delivers a serve during the Lady Scots’ win over Fairmont on Monday. Morgan tallied 15 assists in the win. Scotland’s Kamdyn Morgan delivers a serve during the Lady Scots’ win over Fairmont on Monday. Morgan tallied 15 assists in the win.

LAURINBURG — Fueled by a combined 12 kills from Kate and Carleigh Carter, Scotland’s varsity volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-9, 25-18) over Fairmont on Monday night.

The Lady Scots (9-5) won their sixth straight match. They also improved to 3-0 on their current five-game homestand.

“It was a little tough to pull out some energy,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “The crowd’s kind of dead, and it’s a slower match compared to (Thursday’s win against Richmond). We had to grind through it and try to keep a level of momentum there. That was the biggest struggle tonight.”

Scotland took control early in all three sets. Aces by Carleigh Carter helped the Scots take a 5-0 lead in the opening set. In the second frame, the Lady Scots jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Scotland then grabbed a 7-2 lead on their way to winning the final set.

Carleigh Carter finished with nine service aces. Setter Kamdyn Morgan logged 15 assists for the Scots.

Scotland finished a season sweep of the Golden Tornadoes after defeating them 3-1 in Fairmont earlier this season.

Scotland will host Red Springs on Wednesday before resuming Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a home match against Jack Britt on Thursday.

Wheeler said it is important for the Lady Scots to keep their momentum going during their short break from conference play. The Scots are at the top of the SAC with a 6-1 conference record.

“We need to try to stay up and create our own energy,” Wheeler said. “Have fun as much as possible. Stay competitive regardless of who is across the net. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we still need to play our level of volleyball.”

Scotland will host the Red Devils of Red Springs on Wednesday night. The jayvee game begins at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will begin after that matchup concludes.

Scotland hosts Red Springs on Wednesday

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

