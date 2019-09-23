Knights fall to No. 25 Cumberland

Ferguson -

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews’ last-minute onside kick attempt was unsuccessful in a 24-22 loss to 25th-ranked Cumberland on Saturday.

The Knights’ Andrew Fowler tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kashard Cohens with around one minute left in the game. Trailing by two, the Knights opted to attempt the onside kick. They fell to 0-2 on the season, and Cumberland improved to 3-0.

How it happened

St. Andrews got on the board quickly after their first drive ended in a Dashaun Ferguson three-yard rushing touchdown. The Knights missed the extra point. Ferguson, a Scotland High graduate, helped the Knights get going with a 43-yard run on their first play from scrimmage.

Cumberland answered back on their ensuing drive to take an early 7-6 lead. Cumberland extended its lead with another first-quarter rushing touchdown.

Cumberland then stretched its lead to 17-6 after a successful field goal. St. Andrews later responded with Jordan Vitale’s 42-yard field goal. The Knights entered halftime down 17-9.

Another big run by Ferguson, this time for 32 yards, led to a Trevor McNeil score on a 2-yard rush late in the third quarter. It remained a one-score game, 17-15, after the Knights failed to convert on a two-point conversion.

Cumberland then put together a long drive down the field and scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Knights trailed 24-15 with about two minutes left to play.

Fowler then hit Jermaine Trotman Jr. down the sideline for a 42-yard gain. That set the stage for Fowler’s touchdown pass to Cohens.

Key stats

The Knights totaled 431 all-purpose yards compared to Cumberland’s 319 yards. 158 of the Knights yards were passing, while 190 were from the ground game.

The Knights gave up four sacks in the game and five tackles for a loss. Neither team recorded a turnover.

SAU’s top performers

Ferguson had 111 yards rushing on 12 attempts and one rushing touchdown. Ferguson also completed seven of his 16 passes for 115 yards.

Linebacker Anthony Brooks recorded a game-high 11 total tackles — five solo and six assisted.

Defensive back Andy Austin had nine total tackles. Austin also had a tackle for a loss of 10 yards.

Trotman Jr. finished the game with 176 total yards. Trotman had 7 yards rushing on one rush, 82 yards receiving on five catches, 83 kick return yards and 4 punt return yards.

Cohens caught 4 catches for 76 yards and one touchdown. Cohens also had two rushing attempts for 9 yards.

Next up

The Knights will be back on the road for their next game. St. Andrews will travel to play at Georgetown College next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

ELSEWHERE IN SAU ATHLETICS

Soccer teams fall to Union College

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The St. Andrews women’s soccer team faced Union College on Saturday afternoon, falling 1-0 against the Bulldogs.

St. Andrews fired several shots on goal within the first 15 minutes into the game but could not get any shots through the Bulldogs defenders. The Bulldogs put on pressure beginning in the 23rd minute, shooting three shots on goal within a two-minute span before netting a goal off a header.

The second half of the game featured 28 total shots, with 10 shots from the Knights and 18 from the Bulldogs. Each goalie had 4 saves in the second half. St. Andrews’ Kaitlin Locklear saved seven total shots on the game.

McKenna Evans led the Knights with 6 shots on goal, while Caitlin Hill and Meghan Rugel both had two shots on goal.

SAU’s men’s soccer team lost 2-0.

After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs found the back of the net for the first time in the 60th minute.

Union recorded a second goal in the half in the 85th minute of the game.

SAU goalie Valentino Parini collected four saves.

Ruben Vaca, Rodrigo Guimaraes, Samuel Ruiz and Jack Jarvis each recorded a shot on goal for the Knights.



SAU’s late onside kick is unsuccessful