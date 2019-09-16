Knights lose season opener at Ave Maria, 35-33

Ave Maria, Fla. — St. Andrews University’s football team took a 33-28 lead over Ave Maria on a short run by Abdelaziz Ellis Jr. shortly after halftime, but the hosts used a late rally to hand the Knights a 35-33 loss on Friday.

Ave Maria improved to 1-1. It was St. Andrews’ season opener.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Knights forced an early fumble on Ave Maria quarterback, and SAU’s Malcolm Blaylock returned the loose ball for the game’s first touchdown.

The Knights extended their lead after Kacey Otto ran the ball in for a two-yard score. St. Andrews converted on the extra point to lead 13-0.

The Gyrenes got on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass that cut their deficit to 13-7.

Kacey Otto scored again for the Knights on another goal-line rush from the 1-yard line.

Ave Maria responded with 14 unanswered points in the second quarter. The Gyrenes picked up a touchdown on a one-yard rush after piecing together a 10-play, 64-yard drive. They followed that up with a five-yard rushing touchdown to end a 12-play, 79-yard drive.

St. Andrews put together a long drive with under six minutes left in the first half. The Knights worked the ball down the field for 75 yards on 11 plays. Kacey Otto connected with Kashard Cohens on a 7-yard pass. The Knights failed to convert the 2-point conversion, but they led 26-21 with 43 seconds left in the half.

Ave Maria ended the half with a quick score after a 51-yard pass and an 8-yard run that gave the Gyrenes a 28-26 halftime lead. ​

To start the second half the Knights defense put a stop to the Ave Maria offense, which set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Ellis Jr.

After the Knights defense stopped Ave Maria for a second consecutive possession, a St. Andrews turnover led to an Ave Maria 36-yard touchdown pass.

St. Andrews forced a fumble with 1:20 left in the game, but St. Andrews couldn’t capitalize on the possession.

KEY STATS

The Knights collected 222 total yards of offense. St. Andrews picked up most of its offense on the ground, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Ave Maria finished the game with 401 yards of total offense.

The Knights picked off one pass in the game and had a fumble recovery, but St. Andrews coughed up the ball three times to the Gyrenes.

SAU’S TOP PERFORMERS

Defensive tackle Devin Turner tallied eight total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and had one forced fumble.

Quarterback Kacey Otto ran the ball 18 times for a combined 36 yards and two touchdowns. Otto also threw one touchdown pass and completed eight of his 19 passes.

Defensive back Andy Austin had one interception, eight total tackles, two solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Wide receiver Kashard Cohens had four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Cohens also had one rush for 4 yards.

Running back Fredrick Thames averaged over 7 yards per carry. Thames ran the ball four times for 29 yards.

Linebacker Monte Williams led the Knights in tackles with 9 total tackles and 7 solo tackles. Williams also had a tackle for loss.

