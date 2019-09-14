Anson gets sixth straight ‘W’ in volleyball

ANSON — The Lady Bearcats earned their sixth straight victory on the volleyball floor Wednesday with a 3-0 non-conference win over visiting Concord High.

Anson High took a 25-16 verdict in the first game, followed by 25-22 and 25-17 wins to seal the match with the Lady Spiders.

Revie Byars led the Lady Bearcats with 18 kills along with nine digs and three assisted blocks, and Madison Dutton had a team-high six aces and 24 assists.

Anson also got seven kills, 10 digs and two blocks from Kaeley Whitlock; a trio of aces from Kayla Dutton; Gracie Stinson recorded eight digs.

The Lady Bearcats open Rocky River Conference play on Wednesday at home against the Montgomery Central Lady Timberwolves at 6 p.m.