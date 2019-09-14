Scots end non-conference slate with 35-8 win at Conley

Scotland’s Savion Leak breaks away for a touchdown run during the Scots’ win at Conley on Friday night. Scotland’s Savion Leak breaks away for a touchdown run during the Scots’ win at Conley on Friday night.

GREENVILLE — Months of conditioning paid off for Scotland’s football team on Friday night.

The Fighting Scots outlasted D.H. Conley on the road, turning an 8-7 halftime deficit into a 35-8 rout of the Vikings.

“It is the conditioning,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “Coach (Chad) Hill, (Paul) Adams and (Jay) McLaurin do a good job in the weight room. Our guys were even cheering coach Hill here in a little huddle.

“Don’t get me wrong, they don’t always like him on Tuesdays and Wednesdays when we sprint in PE class. But it really does show. … We practice at an accelerated rate, and it pays off.”

Savion Leak tallied three touchdowns for the Fighting Scots, who will enter their bye week with a 4-0 record. Two of Leak’s touchdowns came in the second half. The two-way player finished with 142 yards on 17 carries. Fellow running back Kyshaun Galberth registered 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and R.J. Nicholson had 66 yards on 14 carries.

Scotland was able to wear down Conley’s defense in the second half, but the Scots struggled with numerous penalties, including a number of unsportsmanlike calls stemming from brief confrontations.

“Too many stupid penalties,” Bailey said. “I’m so disappointed in our kids’ behavior. And don’t get me wrong, it was a lot of cases of catching the second guy. There was some stuff going on at the bottom of the piles that I wasn’t real happy (about) not being regulated on their side of the equation. But still, anyone can throw a hissy fit. We need to be man enough to walk away. It takes a lot more character to do that than to retaliate.”

Scotland immediately took control of the game after trailing by one point at the halftime break. Conley was set to receive at the start of the second half, but Andrew Oswald’s kick landed untouched in a gap between several Vikings players. The Scots recovered the loose ball and took possession.

Shortly after that, Scotland quarterback Tyler Barfield found DeAndre McKinnon on a 7-yard touchdown pass with some good luck. Barfield’s pass bounced off a defender’s hands before McKinnon made a diving catch. Scotland held a 13-8 lead after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

Scotland linebacker Nick Callahan forced a fumble with a big hit on a Conley running back on the Vikings’ ensuing drive. Scotland’s Ja’Qule Parker recovered the ball and returned it to Conley’s 30-yard line.

“Coach just kept telling us on defense we’re trying to put the ball in the offense’s hands as much as we can,” Callahan said.

It was Scotland’s second forced fumble of the night. Ladarius McNeill caused the first one with a sack of Conley quarterback Nick Hamilton in the first half. Ufuomah Ojeni recovered the ball for the Scots.

After Parker recovered the second-half fumble, Leak ran the ball for a five-yard touchdown. Receiver Bruce Wall then shed several defenders on a successful 2-point conversion run that gave the Scots a 21-8 lead.

After a punt by the Vikings, Galberth scored on a 46-yard run. Scotland held a 28-8 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Galberth lost a fumble early in the fourth quarter, but Scotland defensive back J.J. McLean intercepted Hamilton’s pass on the next play. The Scots took over on their own 4-yard line, and Leak helped his team push forward. He eventually ended the drive with the game’s final touchdown, a 12-yard run.

Conley held a 2-0 lead after Scotland sustained a self-inflicted safety on its first drive of the game. The Scots lined up to punt from inside their own territory, but the snap sailed over punter Matt Sellers’ head and kept rolling backward toward the end zone. Sellers chased it down and knocked the ball away for a safety before the Vikings could recover the fumble.

Leak gave Scotland a 7-2 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run shortly after that, but Conley took a one-point lead on a 32-yard pass from Hamilton to Leshaun Atchison early in the second quarter.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Savion Leak has been a key contributor on both sides of the ball, and that trend continued on Friday. He picked up 142 yards on the ground, and his three touchdowns were big momentum boosters for the Scots.

TIME FOR A BREAK

The Scots have a bye next week, so they’ll be able to rest and heal before they open up Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Jack Britt.

“It feels good to have a few light practices and just get ready for the conference,” Callahan said.

RECORDS

Scotland: 4-0. Conley: 0-3.

