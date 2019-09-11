Power rankings: 6 SAC teams still undefeated

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the power rankings after Week Three.

1. Richmond (3-0) Previous: 2

The Raiders pulled off a lopsided 42-14 win last week against the traditionally strong Butler Bulldogs. Richmond dual-threat quarterback Caleb Hood has put on several impressive showings in the first three weeks of the season. Richmond’s final non-conference game is at Cardinal Gibbons this week. In Week One, Cardinal Gibbons defeated Wake Forest, which was the state’s top team at the time.

2. Scotland (3-0) Previous: 1

Scotland’s win at South Carolina border rival Marlboro County last week was marred by sloppy mistakes and missed opportunities on offense. Scotland’s defense was exceptional as usual. This week’s opponent, D.H. Conley, fell to 0-2 after losing 46-29 at Rocky Mount last week. It’s a winnable game if the Scots can avoid self-destructing on offense.

3. Pinecrest (3-0) Previous: No change

The Patriots earned their second straight blowout victory last week, routing R.J. Reynolds 52-14 on the road. The Patriots are looking explosive as conference play nears. They’ll play at Union Pines this week before hosting Seventy-First in their conference opener.

4. Jack Britt (3-0) Previous: No change

The Buccaneers remained undefeated with a 46-14 rout of Pine Forest last week. Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell threw four touchdowns in that game. Two undefeated teams will face off when the Bucs travel to New Hanover next week. Jack Britt has a bye this Friday.

T5. Hoke (3-0) Previous: 6

Hoke beat Westover last week and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. The Bucks are looking much improved after several dismal seasons. Hoke faces undefeated Lee County this week.

T5. Seventy-First (3-0) Previous: T4

There are six undefeated teams in this conference, so strength of schedule is a big factor in this week’s rankings. Two of Seventy-First’s three wins came against struggling teams —Westover and E.E. Smith are still looking for their first wins. The Falcons host Southern Durham this week.

7. Lumberton (1-2) Previous: No change

Lumberton had an impressive win at Pine Forest in Week Two, but that was sandwiched in between two rough losses. The Pirates lost to Cape Fear 24-0 last week in a game that was shortened due to lightning. Laney makes the trip from Wilmington to face the Pirates this week.

8. Purnell Swett (0-3) Previous: No change

The Rams have benefited from having senior leadership this year, but they’e been shutout in two of their first three games. The Rams have a bye this week. They’ll travel to Hoggard next week.

Raiders, Scots stay at top

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

