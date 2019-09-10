Tuesday recap: A pair of victories for the Lady Scots

Scotland’s girls tennis team defeated Lumberton 7-2 on Tuesday. Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen, Sara Madison Leggett and Emma Lewis picked up singles victories for the Lady Scots. Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson fell to Lumberton’s Gracie Britt 8-5 on Court 5, and Morgan Stewart fell to Lumberton’s Gracie Stone 8-3 on Court 6.

Carter and Bowen teamed up for the first of Scotland’s three doubles wins. Leggett and Lewis teamed up for the second doubles win, while Stewart and Katie Smith picked up the third victory.

On the volleyball court, Scotland swept Seventy-First 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15). The jayvee and varsity volleyball teams will host Pinecrest on Thursday night.