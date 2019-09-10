Monday recap: volleyball, girls golf results

Lady Scots fall at Union Pines

Scotland’s varsity volleyball team travelled to Union Pines on Monday and lost 3-0 (19-25, 19-25, 20-25) to the red-hot Lady Vikings, who picked up their third straight win and are now 7-1.

The Lady Scots’ record fell to 3-5.

Girls golf team opens season

Scotland’s girls golf team played in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday, finishing fifth in a field of five teams.

The Lady Scots posted a team score of 499, putting them 15 behind fourth-place Richmond. Purnell Swett (442) finished third, Jack Britt (410) finished second and Pinecrest (348) took first place.

The Lady Scots will return to action on Sept. 17 at Gates Four in Fayetteville.