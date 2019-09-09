Lady Scots log top-10 finish in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — Scotland High’s cross country team competed at the Friday Night Lights Cross Country Festival last week. Scotland’s girls team finished in ninth place out of 24 teams, and the boys team finished in 13th place out of 33 teams.

Madison Williams paced the Lady Scots with a 26th-place finish, finishing the girls 5K invitational race in 22:46.65. Williams was trailed closely by teammate Tabitha Williams, who finished in 29th place with a time of 22:47.24. The Lady Scots’ third finisher, Carson Buie, crossed the line one minute after Tabitha Williams and took 67th place. Mikayla Tucker (24:25.10) and Bethany Matthews (25:13.45) rounded out Scotland’s top-five finishers.

Lauren Tolbert of Highland Tech won the girls invitational race in a time of 19:54.17. Davie County won the team title, topping runner-up Community School of Davidson by 19 points. The Lady Scots finished with 261 points.

In the boys 5K invitational race, three Scots finished under the 19-minute mark. Jackson Sellers (18:02.94) took 26th place. Cooper Sutherland wasn’t far behind him, taking 42nd place with a time of 18:26.54. Aaron Aycock was the Scots’ third finisher, logging a 62nd-place finish in a time of 18:52.75. Keldon Clark (19:58.27) and Hogan Hyatt (21:33.21) rounded out Scotland’s top five.

Will Scott of Forsyth Country Day School won the boys race in a time of 16:47.25. Lincoln Charter won the invitational team championship with 78 points. Scotland tallied 397 points, putting them 31 points behind 12th-place finisher West Stanly.

The Scots will be back in action on Tuesday evening as they compete in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

