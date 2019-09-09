Tester: A better outcome this time around

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

Hurricane season has taken a toll locally on high school sports in recent years.

With the announcement of every hurricane comes a flood of schedule changes — Friday night lights turn into Monday night football, and several other games are cancelled or postponed. And schools in the storm’s path rush to fortify their facilities before dangerous winds and torrential rain hits their respective regions.

Scotland High was in that position a year ago when Hurricane Florence targeted the Carolinas. But there was only so much they could do to prepare for the storm. The school’s main gym, which served as an emergency shelter in the hurricane’s earliest stages, was evacuated as flood waters crept in and ruined the facility’s hardwood floor, along with other damages. Thankfully, the school’s outdoor fields weathered the storm without much damage.

But the gym was rendered inaccessible until near the end of the school year, and Scotland’s team had to balance their time between the school’s auxiliary gym and Sycamore Lane Elementary School’s court. The latter served as a fine host for Scotland’s basketball teams, but it just wasn’t the same. For months, it seemed the Scots were always away from home.

Scotland High administrators undoubtedly recalled that experience as Hurricane Dorian threatened the region last week. The school’s athletic facilities had received some upgrades since Florence — the tarnished gym floor was replaced, and the school’s baseball and softball fields received new scoreboards.

Many things were back to normal, and the Scotland High community prayed that Dorian wouldn’t deal the Carolinas yet another setback. Those prayers worked.

And while countless high school football teams understandably postponed their games last Friday night, Scotland opted to wait out the storm and see if Friday’s forecast would allow the Scots to play their rivalry game at Marlboro County. Mother Nature cooperated in a big way, bringing clear skies and warm temperatures to Bennettsville, South Carolina. There was hardly any evidence that any type of storm had been hovering near the area earlier in the week.

It was a beautiful night for football. We were in a much different place than we were a year ago, when we didn’t know how or when the next football game would be played after Florence.

Hundreds of thousands of people were not spared from Dorian’s wrath. We should certainly continue to support them going forward. With that being said, I’m grateful that we were spared this time around.

But most of all I’m tired of hurricanes, and I believe we’re due for a hiatus. I think we can agree on that.

Now let’s get back to fall sports.