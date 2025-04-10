DURHAM —Manny Smith, a 2018 Scotland High School graduate and current Assistant Football Coach at Northern High School, will be hosting the “Who Got Next?” youth football camp on Saturday, May 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will take place at 439 Chandler Road (Twin Lakes Park) in Durham.

The skills camp will feature numerous perks for participants. Those include food trucks, activities, health screening, combine testing, music and a wellness area. There will also be an all-star 7-on-7 game.

Smith has an impressive resume that includes HBCU National Champion, two-time All-MEAC and two-time graduate with a master’s in business administration from North Carolina Central University. For further questions or concerns about the event, reach out to Smith via email at sgbstnc@gmail.com.