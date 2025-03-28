SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in a Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) meet on Thursday afternoon at Pinecrest High School. Other than Pinecrest and Scotland, Lee County, Richmond and Union Pines were the other schools registered to compete.

No results from the competition have been uploaded on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing. Continue to check here: SAC Track Meet # 4 2025 – Meet Results for results from the meet when they become available.

The team’s last competition (with results available) was just over two weeks ago on March 13, ironically also at Pinecrest High School. Scotland took first place in seven events between the boys and girls teams (four individual champions and three relay teams) in that meet. A further breakdown of the results from that meet can be found here: Scotland track wins seven events in meet at Pinecrest | Laurinburg Exchange.

The Scots are next scheduled to compete at the 3rd Annual Hornet Invitational on Saturday in Durham at Hillside High School. Further information about the meet can be found here: 3rd Annual Hornet Invitational 2025 – Meet Information. The team’s next scheduled conference meet is on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Southern Pines.