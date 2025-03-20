LAURINBURG —Tarheel Championship Wrestling will be bringing the New Vision event locally to Laurinburg on Saturday, April 5. Superstars from Titan Championship Wrestling will also be featured in the event. Tarheel Championship Wrestling is a wrestling company based out of Lumberton, North Carolina.

The event will be taking place at the Laurinburg National Guard Armory (1520 S. Main St. in Laurinburg). Doors will open up to the public at 6 p.m. that night while the bell time will be one hour later at 7 p.m.

There are three different types of tickets available to purchase for the event at three different prices. Ringside tickets will cost $15 while general admission tickets will cost $10. Tickets to admit kids ages six and up will cost $5 while ages five and under can attend for free with a paying adult.

More information about the event and the company can be found on their Facebook page here: Tarheel Championship Wrestling | Facebook.