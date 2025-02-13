LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights Equestrian Program has had a busy past eight days in regard to adding members to the team for the class of 2025. The program has announced the signings of three girls to join the team in the fall, the most recent being Lindsey Cook, which was announced on Thursday afternoon. Cook will come to Laurinburg from Vale, North Carolina.

Jaiyden Bilton has also committed to the program for the fall of 2025. Bilton comes over from Summerville, South Carolina.

Kenna Lampart will also be joining the team this fall. Lampart will be coming from High Point, North Carolina.

The three join Lauren Lauver and Ella Murphy as announced commitments for the class of 2025. The Knights as a program last competed at their own weekend show nearly two weeks ago on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. St. Andrews took home the title of Reserve Champion Team from the competition. The full highlights from the outing can be found here: SAU Hunter Seat takes home Reserve Champion Team at Weekend Show | Laurinburg Exchange.

Congratulations to Cook, Bilton and Lampart on their commitments to St. Andrews!