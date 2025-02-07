CLEVELAND, GA —The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team started their season with a 4-1 victory over Brenau University on Thursday afternoon. No further stats or information about the game has been provided as of this writing. The Knights will remain in Cleveland for two games on Friday against Mobile and Georgia Highland and another on Saturday against Truett McConnell.

Men’s and women’s wrestling battle Montreat

The Knights headed to Saint Stevens High School on Thursday night for a meeting with the Cavaliers. The men picked up a 32-21 victory while the women fell by a score of 35-15.

On the men’s side, they were victorious in six matches on Thursday. Three of the wins came by fall, one was a forfeit and two came via major decision.

Ayden Rader (133), Eddy Ndayikengurukiye (149) and Akazee Kum Akab a sei (174) picked up the three wins via fall while David Coptsias (141) and Dakota Johnson (184) earned victories by major decision. Caleb Haynes (125) got credit for the forfeited victory.

For the women, they had three victories, all of which were forfeits. Jillian Ellis (117), Minnie Locklear (124) and Teresa Dawn (138) were each credited with one victory.

The men’s team will have a short turnaround with a Friday night home meeting against USC Club. That competition will start at 6 p.m.

The women will next be in action for their conference tournament in Bolling Green, Kentucky. It will be a two-day event beginning on Friday, Feb. 28.