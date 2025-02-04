PEMBROKE —The Lady Scots basketball team picked up a 52-33 road victory over the Purnell Swett Rams on Monday night at Purnell Swett High School. Scotland improves to 10-6 (5-4 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory while the Rams fall to 3-16 with their eighth consecutive loss.

The Scots dominated the first and second quarters, outscoring Purnell Swett 19-5 over the first eight minutes and 13-4 in the second period. The Rams outscored Scotland in the third quarter 11-10 and 13-10 over the final eight minutes of action.

Morgan Thompson led the Scots in scoring with 18 points. Alicia McClain added 15 points in the victory.

Scotland will return home for their next two games, starting with a Wednesday night tilt against Jack Britt. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys basketball loses to Purnell Swett

The Scots were defeated on Monday night by the Rams in a 72-52 final from Purnell Swett High School. Scotland falls to 4-13 (2-7 against SAC opponents) on the season with the loss while Purnell Swett snaps their four-game losing streak and improves to 4-14 with the victory.

Dajuan Gibson led Scotland in scoring with 19 points while Shylan Harrell added 15. Tomek McFadden had 10 points to give Scotland three double digit scorers.

Scotland will return home for their next two games, starting with a Wednesday night tilt against Jack Britt. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.