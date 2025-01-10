SOUTHERN PINES —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped a 48-45 road contest to conference rival Pinecrest on Thursday night. Scotland falls to 6-4 (2-2 in conference action) on the season with the setback while the Patriots climb over .500 and improve to 8-7 (3-1 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The biggest problem for the Scots ended up being the third quarter, where they were outscored by Pinecrest 22-10. Scotland tied the first period 9-9 and won the second quarter 12-6 as well as the final frame 14-11.

Morgan Thompson led the Scots in scoring with 20 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists (tied for team lead), had four steals (tied for team lead) and blocked one shot. Alicia McClain added 13 points, nabbed a team high 10 rebounds, had five assists (tied for team lead), four steals (tied for team lead) and a team leading seven blocks. The leading scorers for the Patriots were Aniya McGregor with 17 points and Kennedy Moore with 14.

Scotland will now have until Tuesday night off. They will welcome conference rival Lee County to Laurinburg with tipoff from Scotland High School scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys drop third straight

The Scots were defeated by the Patriots on Thursday night by a score of 59-36 at Pinecrest High School. Scotland falls to 2-9 (0-4 against SAC teams) on the season with the loss while Pinecrest improves to 10-4 (3-1 in conference games) with their third consecutive win. No statistics have been entered from the game for either team as of this writing.

Scotland will be back in action at home on Tuesday night against the Lee County Yellow Jackets. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.