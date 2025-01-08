COLUMBIA, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team picked up a dominant 83-54 road victory over conference rival Columbia International University (CIU) on Tuesday night. The Knights improve to 6-9 (3-6 against conference opponents) on the season with their first victory of 2025 while the Rams remain winless and fall to 0-13 (0-10 against AAC teams) with the loss.

St. Andrews outscored CIU in every quarter of the game. They won the first period 17-12, the second frame 22-10, the third quarter 16-14 and the final 10 minutes 28-18 en route to the blowout win.

It was a balanced scoring night for the Knights, who had four different players score at least 13 points. Londaisha Smith led the way with 18, Katie Moore had 17, AJ Price added 14 and Jamicia Davis contributed 13. Jada Richardson, Davis and Moore nabbed eight rebounds apiece to share the team lead in that area while Smith and Price dished out four assists each to pace the team.

St. Andrews had the advantage in most team statistics. Those include field goal percentage (40.8%-35.2%), three-point percentage (43.8%-23.5%), free throw percentage (73.7%-63.2%), rebounds (43-36), assists (14-5), turnovers committed (17-28), points off turnovers (32-13), second chance points (17-12), points in the paint (40-20) and fastbreak points (6-2). The Rams had more bench points (20-15) than the Knights.

St. Andrews will return home for their next two games, starting on Thursday afternoon with a matchup against conference foe Johnson. Tipoff is scheduled for noon from Harris Court.

Men’s basketball defeated by CIU

The men’s team also took a trip south of the border for a matchup with the Rams. Unfortunately for them, they fell to their conference rivals in a 95-72 final, dropping their season record to 1-10 (0-8 in conference games) with their fourth consecutive loss while CIU improves to 13-1 (8-1 against AAC opponents) with the win.

The Knights were outscored by double digits in both halves of the game. The Rams won the first half 50-38 and the second half 45-34 while leading by as many as 34.

Ma’Nas Drummond paced St. Andrews in scoring with 20 points and also added a team high four assists, four steals and three rebounds in the defeat. Four different players had four rebounds for the Knights: Kwashek Breeden, Priest Wilson, Christopher Coleman and Tristian Pretlow.

CIU held the statistical advantage in most areas. Those include field goal percentage (54.5%-36.5%), three-point percentage (36.8%-13.8%), free throw percentage (88.9%-73.7%), rebounds (50-28), assists (20-5), points in the paint (56-36) and bench points (42-30). The Knights had fewer turnovers (17-22), more points off turnovers (31-20), more second chance points (14-13) and more fastbreak points (12-6).

St. Andrews will return home on Thursday afternoon for a matchup against conference foe Johnson. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Harris Court.