DURHAM —The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team dropped an exhibition contest from McDougald-McLendon Arena to Division I North Carolina Central University on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 121-61. St. Andrews also had an exhibition game against Liberty University back on Dec. 17, which was a 124-50 loss.

Jaylin McDuffie led the Knights in scoring with 15 points while also adding one steal. Mateu Escamilla had 14 points, a team high eight rebounds, a team leading five assists and one steal in the defeat.

The Eagles were the better statistical team in several key areas. They had a better field goal percentage (56.3%-32.8%), a better three-point percentage (45.5%-21.1%), more points in the paint (64-26), more points off turnovers (37-13), more second chance points (27-9), more fast break points (40-11) and more bench points (72-15). St. Andrews did better at the free throw line with a 78.6% success rate compared to 57.1% for NC Central.

The Eagles scored the first 11 points of the game and never trailed. They won the first half 71-18 and the second half 50-43.

The Knights will return to action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Dayton, Tennessee to take on conference rival Bryan College, who currently sit at 8-4 on the season with a 6-1 mark against conference opponents. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.