RALEIGH —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped their season opener to the South Central Falcons, the team that eliminated them in the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs a season ago, by a score of 63-41 on Saturday night. Scotland falls to 0-1 on the season with the loss while South Central remains undefeated on the young season, improving to 3-0 with the victory. The matchup was part of the Southeast Raleigh Invitational.

Seniors Morgan Thompson and Alicia McClain were Scotland’s leading scorers on the night. Thompson had 17 points in the defeat while McClain had 15.

Scotland was without freshman Nora Teasley on Saturday due to injury. Head Coach Roshien McClain admitted that missing her 6’3” presence definitely hurt against the Falcons.

“Missing Nora for a while kind of hurts,” McClain said. “She gives us another dimension for length and rebounding.”

McClain listed rebounding, turnovers, missed free throws and layups as contributing factors to the team’s loss. He stated that “our effort was not the way it should have been, but it will be better on Monday.”

The Scots will be back in Laurinburg on Monday night for their first home game of the season against Montgomery Central. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.