LAURINBURG — Domenique Davis didn’t get here by accident.

He wasn’t handed anything when he transferred to UNCP from Shaw University after redshirting as a freshman. He didn’t stumble into a starting job on UNC-Pembroke’s defensive line.

Davis worked hard for that title. This season, the senior wants to reap the fruits of his labor just as much as he wants to help the next athlete in line.

“It feels good helping out other people,” Davis said. “That’s what it is — seeing guys go through what I went through, and giving back to them because I was once in that spot before.

“It was tough going through the grind,” he added. “The conditioning, the lifting, being low on the depth chart. I’ve been third string on the depth chart. …. I try to help lift them, help them see this isn’t the end of it, and keep them in the mix, in the process.”

Davis is one of several former Fighting Scots who are now experienced leaders on UNCP’s football team. It’s a group that has experienced the high of advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs, and the low of the two disappointing seasons that followed. In retrospect, every part of that process was worth it for those players.

“After looking back on what I’ve been through and where I am now, I’m very proud of myself,” said redshirt senior running back Quadrin Williams, a two-time all conference selection at Scotland. “I just want to make my teammates better, make them better leaders.”

When the former Scots talked about what they’ve been through, they weren’t just referencing their collegiate careers. They had doubters from the moment they stepped onto the field at Pate Stadium, regardless of how good their teams were.

That only added fuel to the fire. And it made it a little sweeter when the Scots —and, eventually, the Braves — proved the naysayers wrong.

“That’s what we do, we suprise people,” Davis said. “They’ve been saying (Scotland) wasn’t going to make it. I just know where we come from and what we push through. So that isn’t anything new to us.”

That mentality is shared by the seven former Scots on UNCP’s roster. Joining Davis and Williams are Trey Dixon, Tyshuon Thomas, Timon McMillan, Octavis McLaurin and Avery Simmons. Thomas, a defensive back, is the newest addition to the group.

The end of the road is near for Davis, Simmons and Williams as they embark on their senior seasons. They’re now counted on to be leaders along with the rest of UNCP’s senior class, a group that includes senior running back Josh Sheridan, who lined up against the Scots during his high school days at Lumberton.

“It’s always a pleasure playing with Josh,” Williams said. “Ever since I met him we’ve been brothers. This process has really been fun with him, and I can’t wait to finish it.”

The former Scots live hectic lives as collegiate student-athletes, but they still have time to check in on what’s happening at Pate Stadium.

“To see the program still prospering while I’m gone, it’s a good feeling,” Williams said. “To know that I left from a good program, and they’re still doing good right now.”

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Williams_Quad-2019.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Davis_Domenique-2019.jpg Quadrin Williams (5) attempts to get around a lineman during UNCP’s intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday. The senior running back said he wants to help his teammates become better leaders this year. https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Quad-scrimmage-19.jpg Quadrin Williams (5) attempts to get around a lineman during UNCP’s intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday. The senior running back said he wants to help his teammates become better leaders this year. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Former Scots share their knowledge with younger UNCP teamates

Brandon Tester Sport editor