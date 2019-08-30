Varsity volleyball team falls at Jack Britt; jayvee football team loses opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Scotland’s varsity volleyball team opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 loss (20-25, 25-21, 25-27, 21-25) at Jack Britt on Thursday night.

Scotland’s overall record fell to 1-4. Jack Britt improved to 2-4.

The Lady Scots will play at Purnell Swett on Tuesday. The jayvee matchup will start at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will begin after that match concludes.

Jayvee football drops first game

Scotland’s jayvee football team lost 27-25 at Hoggard on Thursday.

The jayvee Scots will host Marlboro County at 6:30 p.m next Thursday.