Rams defeat Lady Scots, 6-3

Scotland’s Emma Lewis hits the ball during singles action on Thursday. Scotland’s Emma Lewis hits the ball during singles action on Thursday. Scotland’s Claire Carter returns a serve during her singles match at Purnell Swett on Thursday. Scotland’s Claire Carter returns a serve during her singles match at Purnell Swett on Thursday.

PEMBROKE — Scotland’s girls tennis team lost 6-3 at Purnell Swett on Thursday night.

Claire Carter and Samantha Bowen — Scotland’s first two starters — both picked up singles victories for the Lady Scots. Carter defeated Purnell Swett’s Malina Cummings 8-1, and Bowen earned an 8-6 victory in her match with Elysha Strickland. The Rams won the rest of the singles matches, although Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson and Morgan Stewart both put up strong fights in their respective duels. Johnson fell 9-7 in her match with Lyric Locklear, and Stewart lost 8-6 after a close bout with Raven Cummings.

In doubles action, Carter and Bowen teamed up to defeat Cummings and Strickland 8-2. The Rams won the other two doubles matches.

The Lady Scots fell to 0-3, including an 0-2 mark in the young Sandhills Athletic Conference season. They previously fell to Jack Britt 7-2 on Tuesday. Scotland’s two points in that matchup came from an 8-5 singles victory by Carter and a doubles win for Bowen and Carter.

The Lady Scots are set to host Hoke on Sept. 3. Their matchup with Seventy-First that was scheduled for Sept. 4 was canceled. On Sept. 5, the Lady Scots will host perennial power Pinecrest. All matches begin at 4 p.m.

Scotland’s Emma Lewis hits the ball during singles action on Thursday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Gtennis2.jpg Scotland’s Emma Lewis hits the ball during singles action on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Claire Carter returns a serve during her singles match at Purnell Swett on Thursday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_GTennis1.jpg Scotland’s Claire Carter returns a serve during her singles match at Purnell Swett on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Carter and Bowen pick up wins

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.