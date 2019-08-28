Power Rankings: Raiders, Scots on top after 1st week

Scotland’s Savion Leak exits the field after scoring one of his two touchdowns against Southeast Guilford on Monday. Scotland’s Savion Leak exits the field after scoring one of his two touchdowns against Southeast Guilford on Monday.

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the power rankings after Week One.

1. Richmond (1-0)

The preseason favorites to win the SAC ran over Clayton for a 48-2 victory on Friday. Clayton, which had lost its head coach just days before the first game, couln’t find a way to stop Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood, who accounted for three touchdowns.

The Raiders play at Anson this weekend before wrapping up their non-conference slate with two challenging matchups. Butler makes the trip from Matthews to Rockingham on Sept. 6, and the Raiders travel to Cardinal Gibbons a week later. That stretch will help us see just how good the Raiders really are.

2. Scotland (1-0)

The Fighting Scots had little trouble putting away Southeast Guilford on Monday. The issues they did have were mostly self-inflicted. Scotland’s margin of error will be small in the coming weeks as the team faces off with Hoggard, Marlboro County and D.H. Conley in non-conference action.

Provided they can clean up their mistakes, Scotland has the personnel to be successful in all facets of the game.

3. Seventy-First (1-0)

There’s plenty of seasoned talent trying to get out of the middle of the SAC pack, so these rankings could shift around in the weeks to come. Seventy-First gets the third spot after starting the season with a 42-0 shutout of Westover.

The Falcons lost some key parts from last year’s team that fell one win short of a state championship game appearance. But they still have plenty of capable athletes on the field, including running back Kore Prentice-Coles, who rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown against Westover.

4. Pinecrest (1-0)

After falling behind at halftime, Pinecrest rallied to defeat Concord 21-13 on Saturday. The Patriots produced 381 yards of total offense, including 147 yards on the ground by running back Nick Boulanger.

Pinecrest hosts Southern Lee this week before wrapping up its non-conference slate with visits to R.J. Reynolds and Union Pines.

5. Jack Britt (1-0)

The Buccaneers escaped with a 26-20 overtime victory over South View.

Jack Britt has a tough road ahead. The Bucs will face Terry Sanford, Pine Forest and New Hanover before opening conference play against Scotland.

6. Hoke (1-0)

After posting a combined 1-21 record over the last two seasons, the Bucks started the 2019 campaign with a 19-6 win over Southern Lee.

Hoke had enough athleticism to compete in the conference last year —they took the Fighting Scots to overtime before Syheam McQueen entered the game and won it for Scotland. They just couldn’t find ways to win games. The Bucks have some returning talent this year, and winning the first game of the season was a strong first step for Hoke.

7. Purnell Swett (0-1)

Purnell Swett played Pine Forest on Friday night after pushing the game back to 8 p.m. due to inclement weather. The Rams took an early lead with the help of a couple mistakes by Pine Forest’s offense, but running backs D.J. Jones and Ethan Ward helped the Trojans recover and take control on the way to a 19-9 win.

The Rams host Dillon (S.C.) this week.

8. Lumberton (0-1)

Lumberton is young and lacks returners on both sides of the ball, especially in its secondary. That showed on Monday night when Terry Sanford defeated the Pirates 45-0 after taking a 41-0 halftime lead.

The road is only going to get more difficult. Pine Forest and its talented running backs will host Lumberton this week.

Scotland’s Savion Leak exits the field after scoring one of his two touchdowns against Southeast Guilford on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Savion_PR_01.jpg Scotland’s Savion Leak exits the field after scoring one of his two touchdowns against Southeast Guilford on Monday. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Middle of the pack is still wide open

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester