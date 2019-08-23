Leak takes his talents from Virginia to Scotland

Running back Savion Leak lines up next to quarterback Mandrell Johnson during a preseason scrimmage last week. Running back Savion Leak lines up next to quarterback Mandrell Johnson during a preseason scrimmage last week.

LAURINBURG — After finishing his junior football season at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, Savion Leak decided that a change was necessary.

The two-way player had family in Scotland County, and he saw an opportunity to move closer to them and wrap up his prep career with the Fighting Scots.

“We had a pretty good team (at Battlefield), but I just wanted to finish my year out with my dad,” Leak said. “My cousin went here, too, so I knew they’ve had good runs. I just wanted to finish out here. It’s the best place to (finish).”

Scotland coach Richard Bailey and his staff were happy to have Leak on board, even more so after seeing his abilities in summer workouts and scrimmages.

“I’m glad he moved in,” Bailey said with a smile after one of Scotland’s preseason scrimmages.

Leak showed he can make big plays on offense, defense and special teams. Offensively, Leak is part of a deep running back corps that Bailey said is among the best he’s coached during his time at Scotland.

“We have some great backs, and I’m just glad I’m part of that rotation,” Leak said.

Leake joined a program that was coming off its second-straight state championship appearance. Several key starters from last year’s team graduated, so there was some extra room for Leak to step in.

Leak said getting to know Scotland’s system wasn’t a big challenge.

“I wouldn’t say there was a big difference (between here and Battlefield),” Leak said. “I see the difference in the coaching style. I kind of like it down here more than up there.”

Leak wasn’t a stranger to high humidity during his time in Virginia, but running through summer workouts in the blazing sun was part of the challenge when Leak transferred to Scotland.

“We started in the weight room, and then we started hitting the field for 7-on-7s, so it was a good transition to being out here working in the heat and getting ready for the season,” Leak said.

Leak, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, has a simple goal this year.

“Just help the team out,” Leak said. “Do what I have to do.”

RB/DB said transition was smooth

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

