New leaders help cheer team build school spirit

Williams Williams Thompson Thompson Locklear Locklear Scotland’s cheerleaders pose for a picture during an event at Pate Stadium on Wednesday. Scotland’s cheerleaders pose for a picture during an event at Pate Stadium on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s cheerleaders are back for another year of firing up the Fighting Scots.

The varsity team is under the direction of head coach Rebekah Jansen and assistant coach Rebecca Heller. Three captains — Haniya Locklear, Shanice Thompson and Shekinah Williams — form the team’s leadership group.

The cheerleaders can be seen and heard on the sideline at Scotland football games, and several of the cheerleaders also appear at basketball games.

Here’s what the captains had to say before the first football game of the season.

Haniya Locklear

On being a captain: “It’s great that I was privileged enough to be picked to be captain for my senior year. I think we’re going to have a pretty good year.”

Favorite part of being a cheerleader: “Bonding with the girls, hanging out and coming up with stuff together.”

Goals for this year: “Just build more relationships, and be a better team.”

Shanice Thompson

On being a captain: “It’s great to be a captain. It’s my senior year, and I’m looking forward to the things we’ll accomplish.”

Favorite part of being a cheerleader: “My favorite part about being a cheerleader is stunting, and bonding with the girls and getting closer.”

Goals for this year: “What I hope to accomplish as one of our leaders is getting more respect and having the girls be more open to having fun this year.”

Shekinah Williams

On being a captain: “It’s a great honor to be a captain this year, especially since I’m a sophomore. I’m only in 10th grade and I’m taking part in the leadership of this team.”

Favorite part of being a cheerleader: “My favorite part of being a cheerleader is the bonding.”

Goals for this year: “Changing the ways we do things as a team, and building the team up.”

Williams https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Williams_Shekinah.jpg Williams Thompson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Thompson_Shanice.jpg Thompson Locklear https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Locklear-Haniya.jpg Locklear Scotland’s cheerleaders pose for a picture during an event at Pate Stadium on Wednesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Cheerleaders2019_01.jpg Scotland’s cheerleaders pose for a picture during an event at Pate Stadium on Wednesday.

Scotland’s cheer team is under new leadership this year

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester