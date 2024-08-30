LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team has extended their undefeated streak to start the 2024 season to seven games. Scotland defeated the visiting Southern Lee Cavaliers on Thursday night in a 3-0 sweep to improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Cavaliers fall to 3-3 overall and 0-2 against other SAC teams with the loss. Head Coach Adam Romaine was happy with the way his team has been able to establish some momentum heading into an important stretch of their season but also said they still have room for growth as a team as they prepare to take on some of the top teams in the SAC over the next few weeks in Union Pines and Pinecrest.

“Leading into what we’ve got the next two weeks in our schedule, we’re looking better individually and a lot of girls are getting better individually,” Romaine said. “We got to find a way as a team to bring that away and be better as a team.”

The first set was initially close as neither team held a lead of more than one during the set’s first 10 points. Scotland took charge with one big run, scoring eight unanswered points after trailing 5-4 to go up 12-5. They never relinquished that momentum, always leading by at least five the rest of the way en route to a dominant 25-13 victory.

The following set saw the Scots jump out ahead but end up engaging in a bit of a back and forth affair. They would get the set’s first two points and four of the first five to build up a three point advantage. That didn’t last long, however, as the Cavaliers first tied the set at eight and then turned a 10-8 deficit into an 11-10 lead. Scotland never panicked, getting five unanswered points to retake the lead at 15-11 and force a Southern Lee timeout. The Scots never let their foot off the gas out of the break and controlled the set down the stretch, easily winning it 25-17.

The final set was a seesaw tilt initially with neither team establishing any kind of big lead. After trailing 2-0, Scotland scored three points in a row and five of the set’s next six to go up 5-3. Southern Lee answered back with three unanswered points of their own to take the lead at 6-5. That’s where the Scots did finally put some distance between the teams with a lengthy 11-5 run that put them up by five (16-11). The closest the Cavaliers would get again the rest of the way would be 17-14 as Scotland led by as much as seven (22-15 and 23-16) and took the set 25-19 to complete the sweep.

Senior Addison Johnson led the way for Scotland in kills (18), blocks (three) and digs (eight). Molly Gallagher also contributed 11 kills and four digs for Scotland. Romaine has been thrilled with how Johnson can take control of games with her desire to get the ball but also admitted they will have to spread it around a little bit more as they continue playing important games later in the season.

“She wants the ball, this is her last ride and she’s going to want every ball and I tell the other girls you got to want it,” Romaine said. “The flip side to that is she’s going to get doubled against some of the better teams so we’re going to have to mix it up so the defense is always guessing.”

The Scots will have the weekend off before traveling to Union Pines on Tuesday night for a very important conference matchup with the Vikings. They will return home two days later for their second matchup of the season with the St. Pauls Bulldogs while the rematch with Southern Lee isn’t until Sept. 24. The Tuesday night game against Union Pines in particular is one Romaine has circled on his calendar so to speak as they strive to stack important conference wins.

“This game is going to play a huge role in the top of the standings of the conference and we’re going into a hostile environment at Union Pines so we’re going to have to work on energy, communication and serve receive,” Romaine said. “Our big goal is to be conference champions.”