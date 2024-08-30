Shay Ward hits the ball during her singles matchup. Ward got one of two Scotland singles wins on Thursday.

Marissa Smith prepares to serve the ball during the Scots’ matchup with Whiteville. Smith earned a singles win over Carrie Medford by an 8-1 score.

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots tennis team fell to Whiteville 7-2 in a non-conference matchup on Thursday afternoon at the Scotland County Tennis Center & Ball Field in Laurinburg. Scotland has lost three straight games after starting the season with a pair of wins in a doubleheader against Hoke County on Aug. 20.

The Scots managed to take two singles matchups on Thursday. Both of the wins were convincing with senior Marissa Smith dominating Carrie Medford 8-1 and junior Shay Ward taking down Emma Boren rather handily 8-2.

They unfortunately could not muster any wins in the three doubles matchups, however. Ward and freshman Kaleigh Leviner came the closest, falling 8-5 to Whiteville’s Piper Powell and Abigail Cox. Senior Rhea Truesdell and Smith also put up a good fight but lost 8-4 to Medford and Rishayna Bacud.

Scotland will have the weekend off before resuming action on Tuesday afternoon at home against SAC foe Pinecrest. They will have another conference matchup at home just two days later on Sept. 5 against Lee County. They will not play against Whiteville again until Sept. 24. All games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.