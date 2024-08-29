LAURINBURG —The Scotland boys soccer team has already surpassed their win total from 2023 as they earned their second victory of the season on Wednesday night at Scotland High School with a 5-4 win over the South View Tigers. It was the second night of a back to back for the team after playing host to Purnell Swett on Tuesday. The Scots improve to 2-0-2 with the win while the Tigers fall to 1-6 with the loss.

This game was a back and forth affair all night with plenty of offense from both sides. Scotland got their first tally of the game less than seven minutes into the first half before South View appeared to tie it just five minutes later but had the goal disallowed due to an offsides. The Tigers would tie the game on a penalty kick with about 22 minutes left before the break. The Scots scored again not even two minutes later but couldn’t take a lead into halftime because of South View’s response with a tally of their own shortly after that. The final 17.5 minutes of the half were scoreless as the teams took a 2-2 tie to the intermission.

The start of the second half was more defensive minded with the tiebreaking goal not coming until almost the halfway point. The end of the second half was a different story as Scotland got the go ahead goal with about 22 minutes left in the game then seemed to get an insurance goal with 15.5 minutes remaining on the clock. Another penalty kick goal three minutes after that seemed to all but wrap up a Scots victory. While the Scots did hang on for the win, it didn’t come easy as the Tigers got two goals, one on a penalty kick, in an eight minute span to get within one and cause some drama over the final 2 minutes and 20 seconds of action.

The Scots will have over a week off until their next game. They will begin conference play with a home matchup against Hoke County on Sept. 9 before also hosting Southern Lee on Sept. 11.

Volleyball remains perfect with road win at St. Pauls

The Lady Scots traveled to St. Pauls for a non-conference matchup with the Bulldogs on Wednesday night and swept them three sets to none. Scotland has won 18 of 19 sets so far this season and remains undefeated at 6-0.

No set was particularly close with the Scots winning each by at least 12 points. Scotland won the first set 25-8, the second set 25-13 and the final set 25-12.

Molly Gallagher led the team in kills with 12 and also added two digs while Addison Johnson had 11 kills of her own with two blocks and two digs. Reagan Malpass did a little bit of everything with five kills, two digs and seven aces while Ramsey Hale contributed four kills of her own with one block. Nora Teasley also helped on the frontline per usual with two blocks and three kills.

The Scots will return home and to conference action on Thursday night with a matchup against Southern Lee. The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.