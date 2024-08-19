WHITEVILLE, N.C.—The Scotland boys soccer team kicked off their new season with a win over Whiteville on Friday night. The Fighting Scots, who won one game last year, beat the Wolfpack on the road in Columbus County by a score of 2-1 to record their first win since Sept. 14, 2023, a 4-0 shutout victory over the Red Springs Red Devils in Red Springs.

Whiteville fell to 0-3 with the loss, having been shutout 4-0 by South Brunswick and West Brunswick by the same score. No statistics were available to view from the game on MaxPreps.

Scotland will continue non-conference action on Wednesday night with a short road trip to Pembroke, North Carolina to take on the Purnell Swett Rams at 6 p.m. They will host those same Rams next Tuesday, Aug. 27 for their home opener at Scotland High School, also scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

Purnell Swett is currently 1-0 after taking their season opener 3-1 over South Columbus last Wednesday, Aug. 14. They will host South Brunswick on Tuesday night before welcoming the Fighting Scots on Wednesday.

Scotland did not play against the Rams during the 2023 season.