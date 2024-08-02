LAURINBURG —The Scotland Fighting Scots football program will host a four-team scrimmage at Scotland High School next Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets to attend will cost $5. The other three teams that will be in attendance and compete with Scotland are the Cape Fear Colts, the East Bladen Eagles and the Union Spartans.

Scotland will also head south of the border to Dillon High School for another scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:30 p.m. They will battle the Hartsville Red Foxes with tickets to the scrimmage set to cost $10.

The team will then return to Dillon a week after that on Aug. 23 for their regular season opener against the Wildcats. The time for kickoff has not yet been announced. Scotland’s home opener will be on Aug. 30 against Terry Sanford; kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. according to MaxPreps.