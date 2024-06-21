LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights will have to once again search for a new head coach of the men’s volleyball program. Henry Gorton backed out of the job Friday afternoon according to Michelina Friss, the Athletic Communications Coordinator.

Gorton was initially named the new head coach of the team less than a month ago. When his replacement is found it will be posted on the St. Andrews athletics website, according to Friss.

The program had a successful season last year, going 22-10 overall with a 7-5 mark against conference foes. That was good enough for a third-place finish in the Appalachian Athletic Conference for the third straight season.